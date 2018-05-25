Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee's latest video has got her dancing to Sapna Choudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee's Facebook page is a treasure house of fun videos. She knows how to keep her social media followers happy. The actress recently took to her FB page and shared the video where we can hear the famous Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'.

Yes, the same viral song which became hugely popular after former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant grooved to it on various occasions. So, now move over Sapna's version, because Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is all set to enthral her fans in Rohtak, and who knows she might even dance to the same number.

Watch the song here:

Isn't it cute? Looks like the actress is going to attend a show in Rohtak on the 26th of this month. And this is her sneak-peak prep video. Rani is known for sharing hilarious videos on Facebook.

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.