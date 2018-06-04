हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee's sizzling dance song 'Aawate Palang Pe Dehiya' is a hit on YouTube! Watch

The song has been sung by Indu Sonali.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is known for her hilarious videos and posts on social media. She has a huge fan following—all thanks to her blockbuster hits and amazing videos on social media.

Rani Chatterjee's latest dance number 'Aawate Palang Pe Dehiya' from the film 'Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai' is a hit on YouTube. You can't miss her sizzling dance moves in the track which also stars Rohit Raj Yadav in the lead. It has been sung by Indu Sonali.

The song has garnered 120,413 views on YouTube so far. The song has been penned by Ramchandra Singh and composed by Ranjay Babla.

Watch it here: 

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

