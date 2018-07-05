हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh posts a heartwarming message for her brother-See inside

Recently, the actress shared a heartwarming picture with her brother along with an endearing caption

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's most-sought-after actress Akshara Singh is pretty active on social media. The gorgeous actress keeps her fanbase engaged and updated through her time-to-time Instagram posts. The Bhojpuri siren is also blessed with a melodious voice and often shares videos in which the actress showcases her singing prowess. Recently, the actress shared a heartwarming picture with her brother along with an endearing caption

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, " The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was you, my little brother. My baccha."

 

 

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two recently featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

