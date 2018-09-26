हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh's 'dil goes hmmm'—Watch video

Besides films, Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with. 

Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh&#039;s &#039;dil goes hmmm&#039;—Watch video

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh connects with her fans through social media and that explains her massive fan base on Instagram. She is an avid social media user who keeps sharing her latest pictures and videos regularly.

She recently posted a video of her lip-syncing to Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan's song 'My Dil goes hmmm' from 'Salaam Namaste'. She wrote: “My dil goes hmmmmmmmmm #fun #happiness #lovelife #lovemyself #loveyouall #positivityaround #spreadthelove.”

Watch it here:

Besides films, Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with. She has recently released her 'Kanwar' songs and people have loved it. Her album 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' has garnered 992,790 views on YouTube so far.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together. 

