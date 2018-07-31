Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey is the queen of expressions and this video is proof - Watch

Mumbai: Amrapali Dubey is just about 4-years-old in the Bhojpuri film industry, but the pretty actress has become one of the most sought-after stars.

She is one of the highest paid Bhojpuri actresses. She recently bagged the Best Actress award trophy at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards event held in Malaysia on July 21.

Dubey is a class performer, and her expressions will captivate you. She is not just the 'Queen of YouTube', but of expressions too.

Take a look at this video to see how beautiful she expresses the words of the song.

Amarapali's adorable expressions prove why she is so popular.

The song Sab Mujhko Dekhe is sung by Aastha Gil.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and has since then become a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

The pretty star is currently shooting for Sher Singh with Pawan Singh and has many films in the pipeline and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe etc.