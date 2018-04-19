Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey will be seen in as many as 8 films this year–Check out the list!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey is the most popular actress in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her chemistry with her co-stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh is loved by the audience. Amrapali is the highest paid actress in the Bhojpuri film industry. If reports are to be believed is offered around Rs 7-9 Lakh per film. The pretty lady who began her career with TV shows is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today. She made her debut in Nirahua Hindustani opposite Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in 2014. Since then, she has become one of most bankable stars in Bhojpuri cinema.
The actress is known for delivering path-breaking performances in films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram, Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.
Keeping her crazy fan following in mind, we have compiled the list of her upcoming films
1. Nirahua Chalal Londan
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Chandra Pant
Producer : Sonu Khatri
Release Date :- 2018
2. Veer Yodha Mahabali
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Iqbal Bakash
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019
3. Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke
Star Cast : Khesari Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Aslam Shaikh
Producer : Arvind Anand
Release Date :- 2018
4. Nirahua Chalal America
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Y Jithender
Producer : Naser Jamal
Release Date :- 2019
5. Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Y Jithender
Producer : Naser Jamal
Release Date :- 2019
6. Border
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Pravesh Lal Yadav
Release Date :- 2018
7. Patna Junction
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Sujit Tiwari
Release Date :- 2018
8. Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Dilip Jaiswal
Release Date :- 2018
She will star opposite Nirahua in most of the films, her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. Akshara Singh too started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is a huge hit amongst the viewers.