Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey will entice her fans in 2018—List of upcoming films

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's one of the most sought-after names, Amrapali Dubey has a packed 2018. The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year and in 2019 as well. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cinegoers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.

Amrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. So, we thought of compiling a list of her upcoming films for 2018. Her massive fan following will surely be happy to know the details of her lined-up projects.

According to Bhojpurixp.com, she will be seen in as many as four films in 2018. Check the list:

Nirahua Chalal London

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Chandra Pant

Producer: Sonu Khatri

Release Date:- 2018

Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke

Star Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Aslam Shaikh

Producer: Arvind Anand

Release Date:- 2018

Patna Junction

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Santosh Mishra

Producer: Sujit Tiwari

Release Date:- 2018

Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey

Director: Santosh Mishra

Producer: Dilip Jaiswal

Release Date:- 2018

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.