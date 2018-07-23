हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey's belly dance in Tohare Khatir video garners 9 million views on YouTube- Watch

The Bhojpuri diva's belly dance moves have made her fans go gaga over her all over again.  

Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey&#039;s belly dance in Tohare Khatir video garners 9 million views on YouTube- Watch

Mumbai: No wonder why Amrapali Dubey is known as the Queen of YouTube in the Bhojpuri film industry!

The pretty actress' song Aamrapali Tohare Khatir song has garnered over 9 million views on YouTube. The Bhojpuri diva's belly dance moves have made her fans go gaga over her all over again.

Take a look at the video here:

Dressed in a white and red short ghagra - choli, Amrapali looks unapologetically hot.

The song from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega is sung by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari.

The song is penned and composed by Yadav Raj and Anuj Tiwari respectively.

For the unversed, Amrapali bagged the Best Actress Award at the fourth International Bhojpuri Film awards on Saturday. The gala event was held in Malaysia this year.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and has since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

The pretty star is currently shooting for Sher Singh with Pawan Singh and has many films in the pipeline and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe etc.

