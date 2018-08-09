Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey's 'Dhadak' video will remind you of Janhvi Kapoor—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Amrapali Dubey is also known as the YouTube queen. Her dance videos often grab maximum eyeballs and go viral on the internet. The actress, who has worked with most of the top-notch Bhojpuri actors is also an avid social media user.

Her funny dubsmash videos and posts are a big hit amongst fans. While surfing through her Instagram account, we found this throwback video of Amrapali where she can be seen lip-syncing Janhvi Kapoor's 'Dhadak' dialogue.

Watch it here:

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter made their smashing Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' which released on July 20, 2018. The film was helmed by Shashank Khaitan and happens to be the sequel of superhit Marathi film 'Sairat'.

The movie received a warm response and its music was widely appreciated.

Amrapali, on the other hand, has a few interesting projects lined up for release. She will be seen with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahu in 'Nirahua Chalal London', the teaser of which was unveiled a few days back.

The actress made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.