Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram post is unmissable-See Inside

One of the most sought-after actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey has an ocean of fans. The actress is quite a tech-savvy and often shares pictures and videos from her life on social media. Amrapali is also called 'YouTube' queen and her promotional song 'Amrapali Tohare Khatir' has garnered over 6 million views since it was published on  Jun 9, 2018. Recently, the actress shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram.

The actress's latest outing, 'Border' has had a great response. People are loving the film and can't stop praising it. 'Border' released on Eid, June 15 this year. Amrapali plays the lead role in 'Border' opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. 

The film written and directed by Santosh Mishra also stars Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav.

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

