Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa kisses husband Vikrant Singh on his birthday, posts a pic-See inside

New Delhi: Soon to become Hindi television's hottest 'daayan', Monalisa celebrated her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot's birthday in a special way. The actress took to her social handle to post an adorable picture with Vikrant, wishing him on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my... my “MAN”.... love you lot lot lot... you have always been so positive... #birthdayboy @vikrant8235 #mine."

On the work front, Monalisa is all set to take on Hindi television with her supernatural thriller titled 'Nazar'.The actress plays Mohono, and her spooky avatar will send shivers down your spine. In fact, her look is inspired by Konkona Sen Sharma's avatar in Ek Thi Daayan, a film co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin.

As Mohono, Monalisa sports overgrown pointed nails and a very long plated hair.

The show which will go on air from July 30 will be telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. It has been a wonderful year for Monalisa. The Bengali beauty bagged the lead role in Dupur Thakurpo season 2, a web-series. She also recently shot for a Bangladeshi music video. And now, she is looking forward to the launch of Nazar, her first TV show in Hindi.