हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa raises the temperature in latest Instagram post—Pic

Monalisa is one of the most successful actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry 

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa raises the temperature in latest Instagram post—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous, alluring actress Monalisa gets hearts beating each time she posts a picture on Instagram. Monalisa is one of the most successful actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has an ocean of fans who support her every venture. She is lovingly called as 'Mona' by her fans and her popularity can be seen on social media. Mona has a whopping nine lakh and fifty thousand followers on Instagram.

The actress is an avid social media user and keeps sharing deets from her life on social media.Mona took to social media app Instagram on Wednesday morning and raised the temperature with her post.

Monalisa captioned the post as, “Starting The Promotional Activity Tour For My Upcoming Show... And The Very First City.... The Capital #DELHI .. #superexcited #happy #blessed ... #goodmorning”

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa appeared in season 10 in one of the most controversial yet popular reality television show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after appearing the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

She was recently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty played Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

Tags:
MonalisaBhojpuri actress Monalisajhuma boudi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close