Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa showers praises on her 'Nazar' director

Monalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri queen Monalisa who will be seen as a daayan in Star Plus' Nazar took to her Instagram handle to shower praises on her 'Nazar' director.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Meet My Super Talented Director Atif... @atifcam ...#nazar who made me (a dayan) look soooo beautiful with his amazing shots... he is so so active on sets... and multitasked as well... thank you for giving me this big opportunity Atif... its so much fun working with you... just 1more day to go FRIENDS... #nazar starting from 30th July, mon -fri 11pm only on @starplus #blessed #gratitude #excited

On the work front, Monalisa is all set to take on Hindi television with her supernatural thriller titled 'Nazar'.The actress plays Mohono, and her spooky avatar will send shivers down your spine. In fact, her look is inspired by Konkona Sen Sharma's avatar in Ek Thi Daayan, a film co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin.

The show which will go on air from July 30 will be telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. It has been a wonderful year for Monalisa. The Bengali beauty bagged the lead role in Dupur Thakurpo season 2, a web-series. She also recently shot for a Bangladeshi music video. And now, she is looking forward to the launch of Nazar, her first TV show in Hindi.

