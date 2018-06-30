हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's dance video will take your breath away-Watch

Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is quite a rage on social media. Mona unfailingly treats her fans to various pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Recently, the stellar actress shared a dance video in which she is grooving to the tunes of 'Lambatikegi'.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Monalisa wrote, "Can't stop grooving & dancing to this ad! It's time for you to share your move to this track! Go for it..#lambatikegi."

 

 

Monalisa looks ravishing in a white off-shoulder top and denim shorts as she shows off her moves.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'BB 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

