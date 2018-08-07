हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's red hot avatar will take your breath away-Watch

Bhojpuri industry's reigning queen Monalisa, who is currently seen as Mohono in popular Hindi Tv show 'Nazar, has managed to impress the audience with her performance. The actress keeps treating her fans with pictures from her sets and yet again she has posted a picture in a red saree that will surely take your breath away.

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa&#039;s red hot avatar will take your breath away-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's reigning queen Monalisa, who is currently seen as Mohono in popular Hindi Tv show 'Nazar, has managed to impress the audience with her performance. The actress keeps treating her fans with pictures from her sets and yet again she has posted a picture in a red saree that will surely take your breath away.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Nazar..... #goodmorning #friends .... have a superb week ahead... and don’t forget to watch #nazar at 11pm mon to Friday on @starplus."

 

 

In the promos, Mona can be seen dressed in a sheer black saree with long plaits which has been a trademark of sorts for this show. She will be seen playing a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which will be telecast on Starplus channel.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa Mohona nazarbhojpuri actressBhojpuri sizzler

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close