Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's selfie with Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on internet

Bhojpuri industry's multi-talented actress Monalisa is a rage on social media. Every day the actress comes up with interesting pictures and videos of herself from her personal and professional days. Recently, a picture of Monalisa and her husband Vikraant posing with Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral on social media.

In the picture, Monalisa can be seen happily posing with Ranbir and Vikraant. The picture seems to be from the sets of Nach Baliye of which Monalisa was a part a few years ago.

 

Monalisa appeared in season 10 in one of the most controversial yet popular reality television show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after appearing the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves. 

