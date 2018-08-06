हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee all set to release male version of music video 'I Love You'

It is to be noted Rani released the female version of 'I Love You' on YouTube a few months back.

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee all set to release male version of music video &#039;I Love You&#039;
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee, popular as Queen of Bhojpuri among cinema buffs, is all set to release the male version of her music video 'I Love You'. The first look of the song was released only recently in Mumbai. 

In the poster, Rani is seen in an ultra glam avatar and is seen posing with a guitar. The first look poster of the song has been designed by Vinod Kanaujia. The Bhojpuri siren has a YouTube channel named Rani Chatterjee Entertainment and is also quite active on Facebook and Instagram. It is believed that she will be unveiling the song on her YouTube channel. 

The main attraction of the song 'I Love You' will be singer Madhukar Anand who will be seen performing on a live music in the video.

It is to be noted Rani released the female version of 'I Love You' on YouTube a few months back. Rani was seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy in the romantic track sung by Kalpana Patowary. The song had become very popular on YouTube. Following the popularity and positive response fetched by viewers, the Bhojpuri siren decided to bring the male version of the song. 

The male version of 'I Love You' has been directed by Ram Yadav and produced by Gulzar Sheikh under the banner of RC Entertainment. Madhukar Anand has directed the song while lyrics have been penned down by Santosh. 

Director of Photography has been done by Ahmed Ali and poster has been done by Vinod Kanaujia. 

