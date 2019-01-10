हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee gets rid of her long tresses, shares pic — Take a look

Rani has shared a photo from a salon on social media as she bid goodbye to her long hair.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Her pictures go viral minutes after they are shared on social media owing to her alluring pictures. 

On Thursday, Rani shared a picture of herself from a salon where she is seen getting a hair-cut. Rani, apparently wanted a makeover and hence, she decided to get rid of her long tresses which she had been sporting for quite a few years. She captioned the picture as, "No more Long hair #saloon #times #moodnation #looks #change."

However, her fans weren't too pleased with the idea of her getting a hair-cut as they urged the Bhojpuri actress not to do it. 

Take a look at her photos here:

A few days ago, the actress shared a heartfelt video for her fans in Bihar. Rani enjoys massive fan-following and as soon as she uploads a pic, the comments section is flooded with compliments.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy. 

