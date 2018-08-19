हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterji

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has the sweetest things to say about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' latest announcement has made everyone happy. People from all walks of life are posting congratulatory messages for the lovebirds. The reigning queen of Bhojpuri too has the sweetest things to say about their relationship.

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has the sweetest things to say about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' latest announcement has made everyone happy. People from all walks of life are posting congratulatory messages for the lovebirds. The reigning queen of Bhojpuri too has the sweetest things to say about their relationship.

"Jo jiske liye bana hai... Duniya ke kisi bhi kone me ho mil jata hai.... Very happy for desi girl," Rani Chatterjee wrote on her Instagram.

 

Well, Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Tags:
Bhojpuri actress Rani ChatterjiPriyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka nickEngagement

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close