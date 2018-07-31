Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee's 'Zero Banal Hero' shooting video is unmissable—Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

One of the most sought-after actresses of Bhojpuri Film Industry, Rani Chatterjee will soon be romancing newcomer Rajinikanth Shukla in 'Zero Banal Hero'. The movie marks Shukla's debut and he revealed that it was a dream come true for him. The film has been produced by Satyendra Shukla and Chandrakant Shukla with Deepak Tripathi as the director.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

A video has been released on YouTube which shows the shoot of the film, that wrapped up a few days ago.

Check it out here:

The film promotion will be done by Sanjay Bhushan Patiala. The music has been given by Dhananjay Mishra. The lyrics have been done by Pyare Lal and Azad Singh.

The movie also stars Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Mohan, Prashant Singh Chauhan, Anoop Arora, Samarth Chaturvedi, Sonu Pandey, Nagin Wadil, B R Shahu, Glory Mohta, Sudhakar Mishra and Shushil Kumar in pivotal parts.

Only recently, Rani fell ill on the sets while shooting for her film in Agra. The actress took to ther Instagram to share the news with her followeres writing, "suffering from skin allergy ..... i can't explain my pain it's horrible ..... Thank you ZERO BANAL HERO TEAM.. for giving me break ...... (sic)."

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year. 

Rani Chatterjeebhojpuri actressZero Banal Hero

