Bhojpuri sizzlers Amrapali Dubey-Akshara Singh display awesome dance moves in this throwback Holi video—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's two of the most sought-after actresses, Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh share a warm bond off-screen too. How do we know? Well, the two leading ladies have starred in music videos together and have often been spotted hanging out together.

We got our hands on this major throwback video where Amrapali and Akshara can be seen dancing to a popular Bhojpuri Holi song titled 'Holi Mein Chuve Lagal Gagri'. Nirahua Music World had uploaded the dance video in 2017 and it has garnered some 17,593,179 views as of now.

It looks like a fun house video which must have been shot impromptu. And we must say, the two sizzling actresses have done a great job. Their dance moves can give anyone a run of their money. The song is part of the 'Holi Mein Puranki Biwi Band Kar Da Modiji' album.

Amrapali is a popular face in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram, Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. Akshara Singh too started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is a huge hit amongst the viewers.

