Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri sizzlers Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh's selfie is going viral on the social media

 Both Amrapali and Akshara the leading ladies of the Bhojpuri industry and have a massive fan following

Bhojpuri sizzlers Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh&#039;s selfie is going viral on the social media
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A picture of Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh is going viral on social media.  The two stellar actresses of the Bhojpuri industry are seen posing together like besties in the picture that has taken the internet by storm. Both Amrapali and Akshara the leading ladies of the Bhojpuri industry and have a massive fan following. This picture of the two must have made their fans super happy 

Check out the picture:

Amrapali made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan

While Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

The actress also has a melodious voice and is much-adored for her singing. She has lent her voice to a Hindi song, titled Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha. The song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' is a sad number from the album with the same name. The audio of song was released on YouTube in May and had been declared a hit.

Akshara SinghAmrapali DubeyPawan SinghBhojpuri sizzlersBhojpuri actresses

