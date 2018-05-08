Bhojpuri song Ghume Jaib Piya Sanghe by Khushboo Uttam is total fun - Watch the video

Mumbai: Forget Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's Holi Mein GST Jor Ke song. Here's a peppy track that will thoroughly entertain you. Sung by Khushboo Uttam, Ghume Jaib Piya Sanghe is a fun song that has grabbed eyeballs on YouTube.

The lyrics of the song goes something like this - "Matha dhoke ready bani shampoo se, ghume jaib Piya sanghe tempo se".

In the video, we can see a married woman telling her husband, a tempo driver to take her out in the evening. He tells her to be ready for the date. And then the song describes the sequence of events.

The video was published on YouTube on March 28, and since then it has garnered over 5,897,155 views and 11,000 likes.

Check out the video here:

Penned by Dr Ranju Sinha and composed by Chandan Singh, the song has been choreographed and directed by Navin Kumar Singh.

The lyrics of the song are clean and so is the video. The song can be viewed by the entire family as it is free of sleaze and double meaning words.

The song has been appreciated by many for its simple content.