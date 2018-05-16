Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh sings Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Mein song; Watch to drive away your mid-week blues

Mumbai: One of Bhojpuri cinema's most talented and beautiful actresses - Akshara Singh - is blessed with a melodious voice. The pretty lady, who has wowed audiences by her acting will leave you spellbound by her singing prowess.

We came across a throwback video of the actress on Instagram where she is singing an old classic song - Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Mein (1969) from Dharmendra and Vyjanthimala starrer Pyaar Hi Pyaar.

Akshara sings the song very beautifully and with dedication.

Check out the video embedded below:

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two recently featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.