Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey shoots in a Lamborghini - Watch

Mumbai: Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua were in London a few months back to shoot for their upcoming film Nirahua Chalal London. The queen of a million hearts apparently shot a scene in a Lamborghini.

A video of the actress talking about shooting in a Lamborghini was posted on Instagram. And boy, it's amazing!

In the video, the actress is seen braving the cold weather and shooting for the film at an outdoor location in the English capital or probably in the countryside.

Wearing a yellow saree and sporting sindoor in a traditional Bihari style, Amrapali is visibly thrilled to shoot in the car which is dream-like.

She is also wearing a windcheater with a hood to keep the cold breeze at bay.

Watch the video embedded below:

Shoot in #Lamborghini A post shared by Amrapali Dubey (@amrapalidubey_) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:45am PST

The trailer of Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey was published on YouTube February 26. Directed by Chandra Pant the film produced by Sonu Khatri has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Production.

Also starring Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri, Ram Magar, Nirahua Chalal London trailer showcases Nirahua’s versatility as an actor.

We can see Nirahua performing some breathtaking stunts.

Going by the trailer it looks like a family drama with slices of romance, action and comedy all mixed together.

In case you missed the trailer, watch it here:

Nirahua and Amrapali recently featured in a song titled Puranki Biwi Band Kar Da Modiji.

In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali are a wedded couple, and Nirahua is on a visit to his in-laws on the occasion of Holi. He comes drunk, inviting the fury of his wife, being played by Amrapali Dubey. Nirahua is seen dancing in the song in front of a large picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.