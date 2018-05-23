Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey's childhood video will take you on a nostalgia trip - Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey has been a papa's girl ever since she was a baby and one of her throwback videos produces a solid proof. In the video, baby Amrapali is seen sitting on grandmother's lap. She then seen in her mother's arms and the moment she finds her father, she smiles at him. Her father then carries her in his arms.

Amrapali looks unrecognisable in the video.

You will be taken on a nostalgia trip and reminded of your childhood on watching the video.

Check it out here:

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest. Speculations are rife that Amrapali is the highest paid star and is offered around Rs 7-9 Lakhs per film.

Her pairing with Nirahua has been loved so much that producers often cast her with him in their films.

In fact, other Bhojpuri superstars too want to work with her. Khesari Lal Yadav, who recently did a special song for his upcoming film Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, with her, said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like our song."

The audio of the song titled Marad Abhi Baccha Ba was unveiled on YouTube a few days back and it has already become a hit among fans of Bhojpuri cinema.