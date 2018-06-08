हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey's Swag Se Swagat video will give you TGIF feels

She is a fabulous dancer and her moves to the tunes of the Salman Khan song will make you admire her.  

Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101 (Instagram).

Mumbai: TGIF! The weekend is just a few hours away! And Amrapali Dubey's throwback Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat video will help you make the most of Friday!

We came across a video posted by the Bhojpuri star on her Instagram page. She is a fabulous dancer and her moves to the tunes of the Salman Khan song will make you admire her.

Watch the video embedded below:

 

Another one #swagseswagat

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Ther chartbuster is from Salman starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman's chemistry with his former real-life girlfriend Katrina Kaif had set the silver screen ablaze in December last year.

The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Bhasin, Rabih Baroud and Brigitte Yaghi; composed by Vishal-Shekhar and penned by Irshad Kamil.

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

Her pairing with Nirahua has been loved so much that producers often cast her with him in their films.

She is all set to make a splash on the big screen with Nirahua starrer Border on Eid this year. The film will hit theatres on June 15. She was recently in Hyderabad to shoot for Jai Veeru, another film with Nirahua.

In fact, she has a number of other films with the Jubilee star and the list includes Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe and Patna Junction.

