Nirahua Hindustani 3

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey's Nirahua Hindustani to release on Dusshera

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' is an action-romance-comedy Bhojpuri film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain.

Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey's Nirahua Hindustani to release on Dusshera
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The much-awaited film 'Nirahua Hindustani' starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey is all set to release on Dussehra this year. The film will be directed by Satish Chand Jain and produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav.

Producer Pravesh had recently shared the second look poster of the film which had become viral on the social media. 

In the poster, Nirahua and Amrapali are seen on the bullock cart while Shubhi Sharma posing in a field. While Nirahua is dressed up in a strange costume in the poster, Amrapali Dubey, who plays a Marathi Mulgi in the film, is seen donning a Marathi style saree in the poster. Shubhi, on the other hand, is seen in a urban modern look. 

Check out the poster here:

The series began with 'Nirahua Hindustani in 2014'. The action-romantic-comedy film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain created waves at the Box Office and gave a new lease of life to Bhojpuri cinema. 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra will compose music for the film which will be penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Notably, Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Nirahua and Amrapali's latest release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15 this year and has received a warm response from the audiences.

