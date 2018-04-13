Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav feels his daughter will nail it in Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke', has high expectations from his daughter Kriti who has also played a vital role in the film.

As per Khesari, he feels his daughter is very talented and intelligent and will go on to become a star in future. "She is very friendly by nature and is very intelligent too. When she started coming to sets, she easily gelled with people here, especially with Kajal Raghvani.

The actor was speaking at the first look launch of the film. He also went on to praise Amrapali Dubey, who will be seen in a guest appearance in the film. "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the industry. We have shot for a beautiful song in the film. She is the first from the industry who has a massive fan following on YouTube. I had a great time working with her. Hope, people will like our chemistry in the song," he said.

He added that the film 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke' has also been made in the year 1986 in which versatile actors like Kunal Singh, Gauri Khurana and Brij Kishore had featured. The film had become the biggest hit of that year of the Bhojpuri cinema.

"While it would be wrong to draw a comparison between the two films, I hope that my film also sees the same success like the previous film," he said.

'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' will hit the screens on May 11. Film co-producer RS Pandey and publicist Sanjay Bhushan Patiala revealed that all the songs in the film are melodious. The lyrics have been penned down by Azad Singh, Pawan Pandey and Pyare Lal while cinematography has been done by Thamban Kishore of the southern film industry.