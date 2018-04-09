Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee's Rashke Qamar dance will make you tap your feet - Watch

Mumbai: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri stars. She is pretty and very talented too. The actress, who has a YouTube channel named Rani Chatterjee Entertainment had published a video which shows her dancing to Rashke Qamar (COVER) sung by Pakistani singer Fadia Shaboroz.

The song is a recreated version of Mere Rashke Qamar originally sung by the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. A brand new version of same song was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in the film Baadshaho starring Ajay Devgna and Ileana D'Cruz.

In the aforementioned video, we can see Rani dancing to the foot-tapping number and her moves will make you groove too.

Check out the video below:

The video has been shot by Ahmed Ali and directed by Daulat ( Sameer Chatterjee).

Recently, Rani unveiled a new song titled I Love You sung by Kalpana Patowary.

In the video, we can see Rani romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

The video opens with shots of Saurabh doing push-ups outside a gym. Rani sees him from a distance and introduces herself to him. Its almost love at first sight for the couple.

After unveiling the song, Rani reportedly said that she has been able to release her song through her channel on YouTube because of the immense love and appreciation from the Bhojpuriya audience. People's taste is changing and hence she decided to come up with the track.

Rani, who is popular for her acting skills in films wants to widen her reach through YouTube. She had made her debut opposite Manoj Tiwari in a film titled Sasura Bada Paisawala which had minted over Rs 35 crores at the Box Office.