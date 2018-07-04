हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ritesh Pandey

Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey's 'Piyawa Se Pahile' song crosses 100 mn views on YouTube

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri singer-actor Ritesh Pandey's hit track 'Piyawa Se Pahile' has set the YouTube on fire. The song has been sung by Ritesh and lyrics have been penned by Arun Bihari. It is from the album 'Piyawa Se Pahile'.

The song has garnered 100,717,749 views as of now and was first uploaded on the video-sharing site on September 9, 2017, by Wave Music. The music has been composed by Ashish Verma and the video is directed by Ashish Yadav.

Watch the song here: 

Sunil Rock has choreographed the track. 

Ritesh Pandey is these days busy with movie 'Giraftaar' which stars Rakesh Mishra, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, Yogesh Singh in pivotal parts. The film has been presented by Rahul Shahani along with Amit Singh. 

'Giraftaar' has been directed by Ravi Sinha and the music has been composed by Chhote Baba reportedly. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Kumar Chandravanshi. 

Recently, Ritesh Pandey along with Akshara Singh urged fans to watch Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's much talked about Bhojpuri film 'Border'. Ritesh and Akshara shot a fun video requesting everyone to watch this Eid release (June 15).

