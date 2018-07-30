हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
gunjan pant

Bhojpuri stars Gunjan Pant and Rohit Raj Yadav to set screens on fire in 'Pyar Hota Hai Deewana Sanam'

Two of the much-talented actors of Bhojpuri cinema Gunjan Pant and Rohit Raj Yadav are ready to set the screens on fire in 'Pyar Hota Hai Deewana Sanam', Bhojpurixp.com reports. The movie is being made under the banner of Shanti Entertainment and owing to the two stars' chemistry, will be highly-awaited upon by the fans! 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Two of the much-talented actors of Bhojpuri cinema Gunjan Pant and Rohit Raj Yadav are ready to set the screens on fire in 'Pyar Hota Hai Deewana Sanam', Bhojpurixp.com reports. The movie is being made under the banner of Shanti Entertainment and owing to the two stars' chemistry, will be highly-awaited upon by the fans! 

The actor of the film Rohit Raj Yadav hails from Patna and has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films. 
Rohit Raj and Gunjan have earlier shown their magical chemistry in the film titled 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai'. The two actors were a lot in news owing to their sizzling on-screen romance. The film received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. One of the most sought-after actress's of the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee was also a part of the movie. 

Inspired by the success of the previous film, Shanti Entertainment decided to bring the actors together for yet another project. The story of the movie 'Pyar Hota Hai Deewana Sanam' is a love story which is high on thrill, suspense and will also take you on an emotional roller coaster ride. The film has a special message in it as well, reports suggest.
While Gunjan and Rohit will surely star in the movie, rest actors have not yet been revealed. The story of the film is reportedly based on a true love story. 

The shoot of the film will commence in the last month of July. The movie will be shot in Patna, Gujarat and Mumbai, reportedly.

Tags:
gunjan pantRohit Raj YadavBhojpuriYe Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai

