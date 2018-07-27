हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani starrer Sangharsh trailer out

The official trailer of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani starrer 'Sangharsh' was unveiled on Tuesday and the four-minute long clip will leave indelible impact on your mind. 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

In the trailer, Khesari is seen sporting two different avatars. He comes across as a young robust man flexing his muscles and romances Kajal, who happens to be a village girl in the film. In the later part of the trailer, he is seen as an old feeble man pulling a handcart with kilos of items piled on it. 

The trailer also gave a glimpse that Kajal seems to have a very strong character to play in the film. It has also dropped hints about the theme of the film which focuses on the importance of having a girl child.

Watch the official trailer here:

Produced by Ratnakar Kumar, 'Sangharsh' has been co-produced by Hemant Gupta. The script has been written by Rakesh Tripathi and the songs have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav Kavi, Azad Singh and Pawan Panday. The music for the film has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra and Madhukar Anand. 

 

We saw the super-hit Jodi of Khesari and Kajal in 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke', a film which launched the superstar's eight-year-old daughter Kriti in the film industry. The film had a grand opening and has turned out to be a roaring success at the Box Office.

Here's hoping the duo sprinkles magic once again on the silver screen with 'Sangharsh'.

An impactful poster of the film was released in April. In the poster, the Bhojpuri superstar flaunts his chiselled physique and displays strength. We can also see a baby lying in a basket against the backdrop of the rubble.

