Bhojpuri stars wish a very Happy Independence Day - See pics

Bhojpuri stars wished one and all a very Happy Independence Day.  

Mumbai: Bhojpuri film industry stars took to Instagram on August 15 to wish everyone India's 72 Independence Day. From Pawan Singh to Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua to Akshara Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav to Anjana Singh, stars extended greetings to fellow Indians on one of the most special and significant days.

Pawan Singh, who recently made a splash on the silver screen with a patriotic film titled Maa Tujhe Salaam wrote: "स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं व बधाई * *जय हिन्द  जय भारत* (sic)."

 

 

Amrapali Dubey, who played the role of Nagma in Dinesh Lal Yadav's Eid release Border wrote: "Hum sabhi desh vasiyon ko Swatantrata diwas ki hardik shubhkamnaye lets pledge today for a more clean India plastic free India corruption free India #BharatMataKiJa (sic)."

 

 

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, who essayed a soldier's role in Border wrote: "Happy Independence Day #bharatmatakijai #jaihind #vandematram (sic)."
The Jubilee star is gearing up for another patriotic film titled Sher-E-Hindustan.

 

 

Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh wrote: "Ae watan watan mere aazad rahe tu Happy independence day Jai hind (sic)."

 

 

Khesari Lal Yadav wrote: "72वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के शुभ अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।
देश की आजादी के लिए समर्पित सभी स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों एवं क्रांतिकारियों को हृदयपूर्वक नमन करता हूँ व उनके प्रति विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।।
#भारत_माता_की_जय
जय हिन्द 
जय भारत (sic)."

 

 

Anjana Singh posted a video to express her patriotic spirit. Check out her video here:

 

 

Monalisa wrote: "Bharat Mata Ki Jay ... #happyindependenceday #15august#salute #respect #love ... Proud to be an Indian  ... jai hind

 

 

India celebrated her 72 Independence Day today. She got freedom from the British in the year 1947. On this day, every India reminisces about the freedom struggles, recalls the selfless sacrifices of the freedom fighters and looks forward to a bright future ahead.

