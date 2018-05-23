Bhojpuri sultan Raju Singh Mahi-Monika Roy sizzle in Champion song 'Hum Hain Uttar Pradesh Ke Lala'

New Delhi: Known as the Bhojpuri Sultan Raju Singh Mahi had a great time shooting a song for his film with his on-screen lover Monika Rai at a pub. The song 'Ham Hai Uttar Pradesh Ke Lala' has been choreographed by Sanjay Korve, who has given a 'firangi' twist to the song featuring Raju Singh and Monika Rai. Raju, who has always played negative roles in Bhojpuri films but this time he will play the lead role in Champion.

Produced under the banner of India E-commerce and Jivika Films and Anil Kabra, Champion is helmed by Dheeraj Thakur. Talking about his film, Raju Mahi told Bhojpurixp that he went to a pub with his heroine and had a fun time shooting with foreigners. Champion also stars megastar Ravi Kishan and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh along with Bhojpuri sultan and Kishan Rai, who started his filmy connection with Gadar 2. Aayushi Tiwari stars opposite Kishan in the film. If this wasn't all, item queen Seema Singh will also be seen in the film in a different avatar.

Other than these stellar actors, the film stars Anil Yadav, Raj Kapoor Shahi, Gopal Rai, Vandana Mishra, Santosh Srivastava, Ratnesh Baranwal, J P Singh, Deepak Sinha, Pushpa Shukla, Himanshu, Chandan Rai. The film has been written by Veeru Thakur, musician Madhukar Anand, S Kumar and Anuj Tiwari. The cinematographer of the film is Imran Ansari