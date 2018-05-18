Bhojpuri Sunny Leone Pallavi Singh's Daaru Bihar Me Bain song is setting the internet on fire

Mumbai: The Bhojpuri film industry has Sunny Leone of its own. Yes, you read that right. Actress Pallavi Singh is a big fan of Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur and feels she bears a striking resemblance to her. Hence she has changed her name from Pallavi to Sunny. And here's good news for fans of Sunny Singh.

A song from the film Suno Sasurji featuring Bhojpuri Leone is out. Titled Daaru Bihar Me Bain, the song also features Rishabh Kashyap aka Golu. Wave Music released the song on YouTube on May 16 and it has garnered 226,835 views since then.

The song penned by Pyare Lal Yadav is sung by music composer Rajesh Jha and Priyanka Singh.

Rishabh Kashyap aka Golu who began his acting career as a child artiste in Nirahua Rickshawala in 2012 has become a popular hero now. The young man is a huge hit among the moviegoers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Suno Sasurji - co-starring Richa Dixit has garnered great response at the Box Office, a bhojpurixp.cpm report suggests.

Written and directed by Suba Rao Gosangi, Suno Sasurji is a masala entertainer which has slices of romance, comedy, drama and action sequences in sizable proportions.