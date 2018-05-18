हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Bhojpuri Sunny Leone Pallavi Singh's Daaru Bihar Me Bain song is setting the internet on fire

A song from the film Suno Sasurji featuring Bhojpuri Sunny Leone is out.   

Bhojpuri Sunny Leone Pallavi Singh&#039;s Daaru Bihar Me Bain song is setting the internet on fire

Mumbai: The Bhojpuri film industry has Sunny Leone of its own. Yes, you read that right. Actress Pallavi Singh is a big fan of Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur and feels she bears a striking resemblance to her. Hence she has changed her name from Pallavi to Sunny. And here's good news for fans of Sunny Singh.

A song from the film Suno Sasurji featuring Bhojpuri Leone is out. Titled Daaru Bihar Me Bain, the song also features Rishabh Kashyap aka Golu. Wave Music released the song on YouTube on May 16 and it has garnered 226,835 views since then.

Check out the video below:

The song penned by Pyare Lal Yadav is sung by music composer Rajesh Jha and Priyanka Singh.

Rishabh Kashyap aka Golu who began his acting career as a child artiste in Nirahua Rickshawala in 2012 has become a popular hero now. The young man is a huge hit among the moviegoers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. 

Suno Sasurji - co-starring Richa Dixit has garnered great response at the Box Office, a bhojpurixp.cpm report suggests.

Written and directed by Suba Rao Gosangi, Suno Sasurji is a masala entertainer which has slices of romance, comedy, drama and action sequences in sizable proportions.

Tags:
Sunny LeoneBhojpuri Sunny LeonePallavi SinghSunny SinghDaaru Bihar Me BainRishabh KashyapSuno Sasurji
Next
Story

Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh will set the screen on fire with 'Mental Raja'—Poster out

Must Watch