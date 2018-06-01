हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirahua

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's 'Border' to release on Eid—Posters inside

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey&#039;s &#039;Border&#039; to release on Eid—Posters inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua will next be seen in 'Border', a film which is written and directed by Santosh Mishra. The film is made on an extensive budget and is a large scale multi-starrer production. It taps the patriotic spirit and will be released in pan India on Eid this year on June 15.

'Border' is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav, who plays a pivotal part in it. The film is largely based on the motto of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. According to reports, the movie will show how a farmer's son struggles to become an Army officer and once he achieves his goal, the spirit to give your life for the country overshadows every other desire.

Pravesh will be seen playing the role of an Army officer named Amit Singh in the film.

Check out the posters:

The film stars Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey in the lead with an ensemble star cast of Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav,Vishal Singh, Avinash Dubey, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit , Kiran Yadav playing pivotal parts.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

 

