Dinesh Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua collaborates with Pawan Singh for a music video

The gems of Bhojpuri film industry Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and 'Lolipop Lagelu' singer and actor Pawan Singh have collaborated for a new project. This time the two stellar performers have lent their voice for a devotional music video. Amrapali Dubey too has joined their group.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gems of Bhojpuri film industry Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and 'Lolipop Lagelu' singer and actor Pawan Singh have collaborated for a new project. This time the two stellar performers have lent their voice for a devotional music video. Amrapali Dubey too has joined their group.

Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, Dinesh Lal Yadav wrote, "Mai bachpan se Pawan Ji ki singing ka fan hoon Pahli bar ek hi gana maine aur mere bhai Pawan Ji ne Ek sath Gaya aur humara sath diya Amrapali Ji ne .sapna poora hua aur Bhole Baba ko dhanyavad dene pahuncha Mahakal Ujjain @bholebabakeashirvaad.love you the most mere bhai @singhpawan999

The hit romantic on-screen jodi of Dinesh and Amrapali will be next seen in 'Nirahua Chalal London' and the makers have released a teaser of the song titled 'Chehra Tohar'. Besides the beautiful locales and gorgeous picturisation, the song comes easy to ears and looks at par with any Bollywood romantic number.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Nirahua and Amrapali's latest release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15 this year and has received a warm response from the audiences.

