हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shares video from Rath Yatra-Watch

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, who has had a successful month at the box office because of his super hit film 'Border', has shared a video from Jagannath Rath Yatra on Instagram

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shares video from Rath Yatra-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, who has had a successful month at the box office because of his super hit film 'Border', has shared a video from Jagannath Rath Yatra on Instagram

Sharing the video in which he is seen walking with the crowd, Dinesh wrote, "Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra ."

 

 

Dinesh latest outing 'Border' is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav, who plays a pivotal part in the movie. The film is largely based on the motto of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. The movie is helmed by Santosh Mishra.
The film stars Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey in the lead with an ensemble star cast of Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dubey, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav playing pivotal parts.

Pravesh plays the role of an Army officer named Amit Singh in the film.

The lead actors of the film left no stone unturned in promotions. Not just them, but other big Bhojpuri stars including Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey urged fans to watch 'Border' this Eid at a theatre nearby

According to reports, the movie shows how a farmer's son struggles to become an Army officer and once he achieves his goal, the spirit to give your life for the country overshadows every other desire.

Tags:
Dinesh Lal YadavNirahuaBhojpuri actorBhojpuri superstar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close