Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua starrer Sher-E-Hindustan poster unveiled — Check out

New Delhi: The first poster of Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua starrer 'Sher-E-Hindustan' has been unveiled by the makers. In the poster, superstar Nirahua is seen in a fierce avatar, holding the tricolour in his hand as he is set to save the country from the hands of traitors. As the title of the film suggests, 'Sher-E-Hindustan' is expected to be laced with patriotism.

Check out the poster here:

The poster of the film will ignite patriotism in you.

Earlier, during an exclusive interview with Zee News, the Bhojpuri superstar spoke about his upcoming film and said that like his previous film 'Border', 'Sher-E-Hindustan' is too based on patriotic subject and interwoven with a love story.

The film will revolve around a man who destroys all attempts of terrorists who plan to attack India. It will also narrate the tale of an Indian man falling in love with a girl from Nepal. The major portion of the film has been shot in Nepal. Nepali actress Neeta Dhungana will be seen sharing the screen space with Nirahua in the film.

'Sher-E-Hindustan' has been directed by Manoj Narayan and produced by Ratnakar Kumar under the banner of Worldwide Channel & Jitendra Gulati Presents. The film also features Ayush Rijal, Sunil Thapa and Amrit Kumar in pivotal roles. Madhukar Anand has given his voice to the song while the story has been penned down by Manoj Narayan.