Dinesh Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav's selfie with Priyanka Chopra is unmissable-See pic

New Delhi: International icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 36th birthday on July 18, 2018. To wish for her on her special day, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his Instagram to wish the stellar actress.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day ma’am @priyankachopra."

 

 

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

In the picture, Dinesh can be seen happily posing with our Bollywood diva Priyanka.

On the professional front, Dinesh's latest outing 'Border' is doing wonders ar the box office

The film stars Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey in the lead with an ensemble star cast of Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dubey, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav playing pivotal parts.

Pravesh plays the role of an Army officer named Amit Singh in the film.

The lead actors of the film left no stone unturned in promotions. Not just them, but other big Bhojpuri stars including Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey urged fans to watch 'Border' this Eid at a theatre nearby

According to reports, the movie shows how a farmer's son struggles to become an Army officer and once he achieves his goal, the spirit to give your life for the country overshadows every other desire.

