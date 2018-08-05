हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav all set to set the screen ablaze with Kajal Raghwani

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films.

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav all set to set the screen ablaze with Kajal Raghwani

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry, Khesari Lal Yadav is ready to take theatres by storm yet again. His film 'Balam Ji Love You' which also stars the beautiful Kajal Raghwani will hit theatres in Dussehra 2018, reports suggest. This means that the film may release on October 19. 

The film was shot at beautiful locations in Gorakhpur.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films. The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

Balam Ji Love you will also feature Sanjay Mahanand, Gajendra Brijraj, Santosh Pehlwan, Salil Sudhakar, Sunil Dutt Pandey, Kiran Yadav and Ashok Samartha in pivotal roles. 

Khesari Lal YadavKajal RaghawaniBalam Ji Love You

