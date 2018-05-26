Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav calls himself a 'thief' on 'Maati Ke Lal'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav made an appearance on a TV show 'Maati Ke Lal'. After impressing the audience in the first instalment of the show, Khesari has now made some big revelations in the second season of the show. He also talked about the struggles and hardships he had faced. The show was aired on Friday.

During a segment, Khesari Lal called himself a thief which came as a shocker to the viewers. However, the audience was clueless about his idea of calling himself a thief on national tèlevision. The show is being hosted by Smita Singh Rajput. Fans can watch the episode on Saturday at 6 pm if they have missed watching it on Friday. The promo of this episode became very popular on social media minutes after it was unveiled. 'Maati Ke Lal' can be called one of the most popular talk shows in the Bhojpuri industry.

On the work front, Khesari has a number of films in the pipeline. He recently shook a leg with Amrapali Dubey at an event in Champaran wherein he launched the special song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba from his upcoming film 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke'.

'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' will hit the screens on May 11. Film co-producer RS Pandey and publicist Sanjay Bhushan Patiala revealed that all the songs in the film are melodious. The lyrics have been penned down by Azad Singh, Pawan Pandey and Pyare Lal while cinematography has been done by Thamban Kishore of the southern film industry.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 for his performance Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. Kolkata was chosen as the venue for the event for the first time and the awards ceremony was held at the famous Netaji Indoor Stadium.