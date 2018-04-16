Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's 'Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga' film goes viral, becomes top trend on YouTube

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's latest film 'Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga' released on YouTube on April 13, 2018, and has become a huge hit. The film which stars Khesari opposite Kajal Raghwani has become the top trending video on YouTube and that explains how much the fans are liking it.

'Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga' was earlier released on the big screens and received a warm response, following which the makers decided to release it on the video-sharing site. It has gone viral and garnered over 4,831,369 views so far.

WATCH video:

Expressing his happiness over the success of his film, Khesari said that he knew people will like 'Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga'. Producer Pradeep Singh has presented a kind of film which makes a place straight into the hearts of the viewers. Earlier, 'Mehendi Lagake Rakhna' too was a huge hit.

Khesari added that 'Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga' is different from his previous outings and is intact with Bhojpuri flavour. "It's a family entertainer, and what makes me happy is the fact that women went to the cinema halls and watched this film. I am sure people will like it even on the YouTube as well. I would like to thank my fans for their love and support", he said.

Kajal Raghwani said, "I am extremely happy that my film has done well at the Box Office. It's my dream project and I worked really hard for it. It's a top trend on YouTube and it's a big thing for me. I would like to thank the makers of this film for giving me this opportunity."

Khesari Lal Yadav is currently busy shooting for his next film titled 'Sangharsh' in Ranchi. The film again brings Khesari and Kajal's hit jodi back on the big screens.