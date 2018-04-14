Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav sets the stage on fire with Ritu Singh, video goes viral on Youtube

New Delhi: A dance video of Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal and actress Ritu Singh grooving to the song 'Tempu Se Jaali' has gone viral on the internet. Known for his acting prowess, Khesari was seen shaking a leg with Ritu during a stage show in Mumbai.

Check out the video here:

Bhojpuri songs are not only popular in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also in various parts of India. Days after Khesari's video was posted on Youtube, it had crossed over 2 lakh views.

Khesari Lal is now gearing up for his next film 'Dulhin Ganga Paar ke' which has been directed by Aslam Sheikh, who has given several hit films to the Bhojpuri industry in collaboration with Khesari. In the past, Aslam has given hits like 'Bandhan Tute Na', Pyar Ke Bandhan', Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke', Balma 420', Dhramveer', 'Bidaai', Aulaad', 'Parivaar', 'Sansaar' and most-recently 'Rakhwala'.

In the film, Kajal Raghvani will be seen playing the love interest of Khesari. The duo has worked together in several films before and is considered to be a hit Jodi in the industry.

'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' has been produced by Arvind Kumar Singh, who has also written the script of the film.

The music has been penned down by Azad Singh and Pyare Lal whereas the lyrics have been penned down Madhukar Anand. Apart from Khesari Lal and Kajal, the film also stars Pratibha Pandey, Trisha Khan, Priyanka Maharaj, Awadhesh Mishra, Brijesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan and Neel Singh in key roles.