Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav to turn himself into a Coolie for next?

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has several blockbuster ventures to his credit. The popular actor's recent release 'Raja Jani' hit the screens on July 13 in Bihar, Jharkhand, Nepal, Mumbai and Gujarat and has been going houseful since the first show.

And now, the 'Dabang Sarkar' actor is all set to transform himself into a Coolie for his next project. Yes, Khesari has been roped in for a film titled 'Coolie No 1'. The film will be directed by Lal Babu Pandit and will hit screens in 2019.

Though not much has been revealed about the project yet, it has been reported that the film will have elements of romance and action in it.

Khesari rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

