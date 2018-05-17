Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' release date changed—Details inside

New Delhi: The superstar of Bhojpuri film industry, Khesari Lal Yadav's much talked about venture 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 11 this year but now it has been changed. Yes, the film will now release on May 25, 2018.

'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' is helmed by director Aslam Sheikh and stars Khesari in the lead. Popular actress Kajal Raghwani plays the female lead in the film whereas Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey will be seen in a guest appearance.

Also, Khesari's daughter Kriti will be making her big screen debut in the film. It is produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by RS Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.