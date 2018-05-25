Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' releases today

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's much talked about venture 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' has hit the theatres on Friday. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 11. However, the makers decided to push the release date ahead.

'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' is helmed by director Aslam Sheikh and stars Khesari in the lead. Popular actress Kajal Raghwani plays the female lead in the film whereas Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey will be seen in a guest appearance.

The film also stars Manoj Tiger in a pivotal role.

Also, Khesari's daughter Kriti will be making her big screen debut in the film. It is produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by RS Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Recently, the makers unveiled the audio clip of a song titled 'Jawani Leke Ud Jaai Kauwa' from the film.

The song is a fun track that showcases the sweet-n-sour relationship between two lovers. Composed by Madhukar Anand, the song penned by Azad Singh has been sung by Khesari and Priyanka.

Check out the foot-tapping song here:

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4 this year for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.