Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's latest romantic song 'Body Download Ho Jaai' from 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' out—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has a massive fanbase as the actor-singer has delivered many blockbuster hits in the past. His upcoming venture 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' starring Kajal Raghwani is releasing this month and the buzz around the film is palpable.

The latest song from the film titled 'Body Download Ho Jaai' has been released and is all set to become a chartbuster. It has been sung by the lead actor Khesari Lal himself and Indu Sonali. The lyrics are penned by Azad Singh.

Watch the song here:

The superhit track was uploaded on YouTube by Neelabh Tiwari Films. 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' is directed by Aslam Shaikh and produced by Arvind Anand. It is co-produced by RS Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.