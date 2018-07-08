हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa sets the stage on fire with her scintillating performance

One of the most sought-after actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is known for her good looks and impeccable acting skills. The actress has an ocean of fan-following and is an avid social media user. Monalisa took to social media app Instagram and shared a few pictures from her performance last night. Needless to say, the actress looks absolutely stunning in the fiery red ensemble.

Monalisa appeared in season 10 in one of the most controversial yet popular reality television show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after appearing the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

